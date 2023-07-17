ReddCoin (RDD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,009.56

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 71.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 16th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and $1,009.56 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 69.6% lower against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.31 or 0.00308037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013172 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00019103 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000446 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003278 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.