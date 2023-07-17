RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Short Interest Update

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,040,000 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the June 15th total of 5,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBA. OTR Global raised shares of RB Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of RB Global from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RB Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Adam Dewitt purchased 2,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert George Elton purchased 1,471 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $79,654.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Dewitt acquired 2,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,754 over the last 90 days. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RB Global

RB Global Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of RB Global during the second quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 3.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 149.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 8.3% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 37,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 11.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBA traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.17. The stock had a trading volume of 817,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,236. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.85. RB Global has a 52 week low of $48.72 and a 52 week high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.18 million. RB Global had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 6.13%. Analysts anticipate that RB Global will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 110.20%.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

