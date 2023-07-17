Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $95.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.60 and its 200-day moving average is $98.21. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

