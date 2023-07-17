Raymond James Trims Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Target Price to C$2.75

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, ATB Capital reduced their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$3.80 to C$3.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Yangarra Resources Price Performance

YGR stock opened at C$1.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$167.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.54. Yangarra Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.58 and a 12 month high of C$3.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.34.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources ( TSE:YGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yangarra Resources had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 45.02%. The company had revenue of C$49.06 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yangarra Resources will post 0.6298932 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

