Raymond James Trims Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Target Price to C$2.75

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, ATB Capital reduced their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$3.80 to C$3.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.
Yangarra Resources Price Performance
YGR stock opened at C$1.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$167.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.54. Yangarra Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.58 and a 12 month high of C$3.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.34.
About Yangarra Resources
Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yangarra Resources
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.