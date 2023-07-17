Raymond James Trims Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Target Price to C$8.50

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE:BNE opened at C$5.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$221.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.79. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.95 and a 52 week high of C$10.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.24.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.05). Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of C$77.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Bonterra Energy will post 0.809396 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

