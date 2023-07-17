Raydium (RAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.38 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. One Raydium token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $50.38 million and approximately $23.35 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Raydium

Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,188,897 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

