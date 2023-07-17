Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,192 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 2.4% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.04.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.54. 824,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,297,379. The company has a market cap of $116.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.51. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.