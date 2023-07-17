Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $76.17. 201,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,805,991. The company has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.99.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CL. Citigroup raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

