Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Acquires 295 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 142.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 387,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,978,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $267.41. 274,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,626. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95. The company has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.32.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

