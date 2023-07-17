R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.94.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 17,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $286,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,277.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $286,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,277.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $200,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,406.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $813,760. 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,598,336 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $307,566,000 after acquiring an additional 607,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,989,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $259,229,000 after acquiring an additional 607,902 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 723.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,819,600 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $118,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,203,602 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $189,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 7,435,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $111,525,000 after acquiring an additional 645,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $18.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $27.07.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

