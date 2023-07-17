R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.94.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.
In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 17,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $286,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,277.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $286,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,277.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $200,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,406.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $813,760. 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $18.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $27.07.
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
