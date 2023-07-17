QuarkChain (QKC) Price Hits $0.0093 on Exchanges

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $49.57 million and $2.42 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain’s launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain (QKC) is a blockchain platform designed for high-performance and decentralized applications. It was created by a team led by Qi Zhou in 2017. QKC uses sharding technology to increase transaction speed and throughput, making it ideal for use in various applications that require high performance, such as gaming, finance, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Additionally, QKC is designed to provide an open and secure platform for developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

