Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) were down 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.21. Approximately 37,864 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 336,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Quanterix Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $851.08 million, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanterix

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $28.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.46 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 81.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. Analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 6,788.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,025,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,706 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,090,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after buying an additional 734,306 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,479,000. Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,790,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after buying an additional 464,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

