QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,731 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.8% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 409.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $331,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,827,531. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.31 and a 200 day moving average of $119.41. The company has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. HSBC dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.96.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.



