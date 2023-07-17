Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives $109.41 Average Price Target from Analysts

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,240,877.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,585 shares of company stock worth $3,309,703. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qorvo Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $115,536,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 1,911.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,271,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $101,478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Qorvo by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,119,000 after acquiring an additional 746,216 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Qorvo by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $104.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.99, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.42. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $114.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.