PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PGCPF) Short Interest Update

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PGCPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 297,100 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the June 15th total of 621,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

PTT Global Chemical Public Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PGCPF remained flat at $1.32 during trading on Friday. PTT Global Chemical Public has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.32.

Get PTT Global Chemical Public alerts:

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited research and develop plastic and chemical products in Thailand and internationally. The company offers refined products, which includes liquefied petroleum gas, light naphtha, reformate, jet fuel, diesel, and fuel oil; aromatics including benzene, toluene, paraxylene, cyclohexane, orthoxylene, and mixed xylenes; and olefins comprising ethylene, propylene, butadiene, and butene.

Receive News & Ratings for PTT Global Chemical Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTT Global Chemical Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.