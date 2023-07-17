PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Short Interest Down 62.5% in June

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PIFMY traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.65. The company had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 891. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.34.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.6317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk operates as a food solutions company in Indonesia, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, internationally. It operates through Consumer Branded Products Business Group, Bogasari Business Group, Agribusiness Group, and Distribution Business Group segments. It offers noodles; ultra-high temperature (UHT), sterilized bottled, evaporated, pasteurized liquid, UHT multi-cereal, and powdered milk; milk-flavored and cereal powdered drinks, sweetened condensed creamer, ice cream, and butter; potato, cassava, soybean, corn, and various extruded snacks; recipe mixes, soy and chili sauce, tomato sauce, and stock soup; baby cereals; rice puffs, crunchies, biscuits, puddings, noodle soup, and pasta; cereal snacks for children; and ready-to-drink tea, packaged water, and fruit-flavored drinks.

