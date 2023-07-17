PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPERF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.36. 3,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,710. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34. PT Bank Mandiri has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

