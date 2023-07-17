Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman Sells $1,494,865.68 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 38,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $1,494,865.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 70,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,943.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Progyny Stock Down 1.0 %

Progyny stock opened at $38.80 on Monday. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average of $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 90.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.63 million. Progyny had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Progyny by 48.0% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Progyny by 130.9% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGNY. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

