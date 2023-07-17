Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Sets New 1-Year High at $205.68

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $205.68 and last traded at $205.61, with a volume of 21224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $201.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PRI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.25.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.31 and its 200 day moving average is $174.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $690.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.61 million. Primerica had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total transaction of $322,915.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,435,625.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $2,119,760 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 55.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Primerica by 1,844.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primerica

(Get Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.