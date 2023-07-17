Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pressure BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of PBIO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,931. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24. Pressure BioSciences has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.20.

Get Pressure BioSciences alerts:

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter.

About Pressure BioSciences

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pressure BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.