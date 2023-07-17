PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$26.50 to C$28.50. The company traded as high as C$25.44 and last traded at C$25.49, with a volume of 133727 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.07.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PSK. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Securities lowered PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.63.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

PrairieSky Royalty last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$108.00 million. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 51.42%. As a group, analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.949688 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

