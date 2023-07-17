Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Down 2.8%

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $93.64 and last traded at $94.49. 48,317 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 383,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.33 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 22.85%. Research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $82,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,669.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $126,264.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,957.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $82,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,669.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,408 shares of company stock valued at $4,302,864. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 17.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 168,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,019,000 after purchasing an additional 25,318 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 3.9% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 765,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,496,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Power Integrations by 3.0% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 62,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 597.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

