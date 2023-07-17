Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 63,964 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 81,210 shares.The stock last traded at $62.38 and had previously closed at $60.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on POWL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.39. The company has a market capitalization of $744.57 million, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 45.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Powell Industries

In other Powell Industries news, Director John David White sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $29,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,131. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powell Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Powell Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Powell Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.