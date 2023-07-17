Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Short Interest Up 68.4% in June

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Postal Savings Bank of China Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PSTVY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.87. 640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $14.25.

Postal Savings Bank of China Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.6259 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Postal Savings Bank of China

PSTVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Postal Savings Bank of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Postal Savings Bank of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits, as well as passbooks and certificate of deposits; micro and personal pledged, and personal business loans; payment and collection agency, various settlement, domestic remittance and exchange, cross-border remittance, personal exchange settlement and sale, and foreign currency exchange services; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

