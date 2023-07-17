PopReach Co. (OTCMKTS:POPRF) Short Interest Update

PopReach Co. (OTCMKTS:POPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PopReach Stock Down 14.5 %

Shares of PopReach stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,689. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20. PopReach has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.97.

Get PopReach alerts:

PopReach Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

PopReach Corporation operates as a multi-platform technology company. The company's product portfolio includes PopReach Games, a free-to-play mobile game publisher; notifyAI, a push notification subscription and monetization platform; Q1Media, a digital media advertising services provider; and Contobox, an ecommerce and creative advertising technology platform.

Receive News & Ratings for PopReach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PopReach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.