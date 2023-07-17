PopReach Co. (OTCMKTS:POPRF) Short Interest Update

PopReach Co. (OTCMKTS:POPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PopReach Stock Down 14.5 %
Shares of PopReach stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,689. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20. PopReach has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.97.
