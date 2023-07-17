Poollotto.finance Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $23.60 Million (PLT)

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Poollotto.finance token can now be bought for about $2.23 or 0.00007356 BTC on popular exchanges. Poollotto.finance has a total market capitalization of $23.60 million and $4,508.98 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Poollotto.finance has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Poollotto.finance

Poollotto.finance was first traded on June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,583,365 tokens. Poollotto.finance’s official message board is medium.com/@poollotto. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance. Poollotto.finance’s official website is www.poollotto.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments.

The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe.

At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Poollotto.finance

