Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.17.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Plug Power from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Plug Power by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 148,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.79. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Stories

