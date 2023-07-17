Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $31.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Pinterest traded as high as $29.42 and last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 1674787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.71.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PINS. Raymond James began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinterest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,323,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,323,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $46,918.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,595.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 577,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,334 over the last three months. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pinterest Stock Up 2.2 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 315.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.58.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $602.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.96 million. Research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Further Reading

