Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Downgraded by Stifel Firstegy to Hold

Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.85 to C$1.60 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.70 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Pine Cliff Energy Trading Down 7.0 %

TSE PNE opened at C$1.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.18 and a 12 month high of C$2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$517.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Pine Cliff Energy Dividend Announcement

Pine Cliff Energy ( TSE:PNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$48.68 million for the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a return on equity of 103.85% and a net margin of 37.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pine Cliff Energy will post 0.0200208 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Pine Cliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas, as well as in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

