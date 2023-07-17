Phraction Management LLC Invests $528,000 in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Phraction Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $80.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $83.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day moving average is $78.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

