Phraction Management LLC Buys 23,072 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Phraction Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 107.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,072 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 2.7% of Phraction Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after buying an additional 49,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at $1,679,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ICE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,978 shares of company stock worth $10,606,289. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $117.00 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $117.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

