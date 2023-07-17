Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Short Interest Update

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,700 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the June 15th total of 366,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Phoenix Group Price Performance

Phoenix Group stock remained flat at $6.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50. Phoenix Group has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

