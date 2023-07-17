PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) PT Raised to $37.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTIFree Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

PGTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.96. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $29.64.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $376.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.85 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 7.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,348,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,458,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,348,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,458,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $455,400. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,646,000 after acquiring an additional 610,447 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,648,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,712,000 after buying an additional 118,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,984,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,518,000 after buying an additional 58,695 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,543,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,851,000 after buying an additional 69,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,576,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

