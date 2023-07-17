Petershill Partners PLC (OTCMKTS:PHLLF) Short Interest Update

Petershill Partners PLC (OTCMKTS:PHLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, an increase of 410.0% from the June 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Petershill Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Petershill Partners stock remained flat at $2.01 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.01. Petershill Partners has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $3.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Petershill Partners from GBX 231 ($2.97) to GBX 226 ($2.91) in a report on Friday, May 26th.

About Petershill Partners

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

