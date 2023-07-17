Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) were down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.34 and last traded at $8.39. Approximately 263,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,649,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.
WOOF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.54.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70.
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
