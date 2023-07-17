Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) were down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.34 and last traded at $8.39. Approximately 263,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,649,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WOOF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

About Petco Health and Wellness

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 546.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,396.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Stories

