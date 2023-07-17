Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 326,200 shares, a growth of 697.6% from the June 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 466.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEGRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 930 ($11.96) to GBX 850 ($10.94) in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Pennon Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 840 ($10.81) to GBX 780 ($10.03) in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Pennon Group Price Performance

Shares of PEGRF stock remained flat at $9.06 during trading hours on Friday. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

