PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.40 target price on shares of PEDEVCO in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

Shares of PED opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99. PEDEVCO has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.08 million, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PEDEVCO ( NYSEAMERICAN:PED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 3.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 130,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $116,103.17. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,021,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,249,535.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PEDEVCO news, Director John J. Scelfo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,500 shares in the company, valued at $206,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 130,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $116,103.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,021,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,249,535.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 68.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PED. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 92,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PEDEVCO by 69.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 16,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

