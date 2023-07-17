PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Down to $79.49

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $79.49, but opened at $77.10. PDD shares last traded at $75.92, with a volume of 1,531,389 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Barclays upped their price target on PDD from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Nomura raised their price target on PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.64.

PDD Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $100.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day moving average is $79.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDD

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.58 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. On average, analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PDD by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of PDD by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in PDD during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Further Reading

