PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Short Interest Down 29.9% in June

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,776,300 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the June 15th total of 5,390,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,078.9 days.
PCCW Price Performance
PCWLF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393. PCCW has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49.
About PCCW
