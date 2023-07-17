PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Short Interest Down 29.9% in June

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,776,300 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the June 15th total of 5,390,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,078.9 days.

PCWLF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393. PCCW has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

