Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Short Interest Update

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 331,500 shares, an increase of 302.8% from the June 15th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Several brokerages have commented on PMETF. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Patriot Battery Metals in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Patriot Battery Metals in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:PMETF traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,274. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.00. Patriot Battery Metals has a 12 month low of C$1.90 and a 12 month high of C$13.38.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, platinum, and lithium deposits. Its flagship properties include Corvette- FCI project comprising 417 claims totaling 21,357 hectares located in Quebec.

