Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Sells 234 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $116.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.67 and its 200-day moving average is $108.79. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $123.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.3029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

