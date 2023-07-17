Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1,545.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 150,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 140,889 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at $2,522,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 101,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 45,439 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter worth $919,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:BMAY opened at $32.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.