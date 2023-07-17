Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 126,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of BMAY opened at $32.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

