Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 612 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,560,000 after buying an additional 110,111 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in ANSYS by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,953,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,855,000 after buying an additional 59,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $441,136,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,494,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,064,000 after acquiring an additional 150,347 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,188,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.33.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $344.25 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $348.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.15 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,186,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,976 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,047 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

