Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 221,100 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the June 15th total of 300,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Passage Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ PASG traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 58,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,915. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.00. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.49.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Passage Bio

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Passage Bio news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 617,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $518,600.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,458,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,396.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Passage Bio by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,017,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 173,537 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Passage Bio by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,261,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 235,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Passage Bio by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 184,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Passage Bio by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 43,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Passage Bio by 5.0% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 18,966 shares during the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

