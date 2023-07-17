Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Parks! America Price Performance

Shares of PRKA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.32. 6,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,101. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38. Parks! America has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.48.

Get Parks! America alerts:

Parks! America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. It owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Parks! America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parks! America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.