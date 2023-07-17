Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $413.85.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $396.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $357.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.93. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $235.69 and a 52-week high of $402.99.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.