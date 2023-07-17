Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,105 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,395,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,931,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLTR traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 39,186,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,189,129. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.69, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.69.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James lowered Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $169,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,858,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,382,096.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 269,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $3,169,437.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,603,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,862,452. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $169,506.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,858,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,382,096.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,959,599 shares of company stock valued at $27,683,472 in the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

