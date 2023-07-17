Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC Purchases 17,400 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 3.0% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $8,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24,546.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,934,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,275 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,782,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,463,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,389,000 after buying an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,434,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,364,000 after buying an additional 839,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,308,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after acquiring an additional 313,750 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.54. The company had a trading volume of 17,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,228. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $56.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.20.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

