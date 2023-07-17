Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 346,399 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 93.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 346,399 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

SEE stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.40. The stock had a trading volume of 541,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.92. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.34 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

Sealed Air Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.